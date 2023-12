8 people killed in Zaporizhzhia due to missile attack, 6 in Dnipro, 4 in Odesa

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble in a number of Ukrainian cities that suffered missile attacks on Friday, currently it is known about the death of 8 people in Zaporizhzhia, in Dnipro - 6, in Odesa - 4.

The Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa Regional Military Administrations announced this on Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko said that the number of victims of a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 8 people, and 13 were also known to be injured.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, 6 people were killed in Dnipro due to an enemy attack.

30 people were injured, among them a 1.5-year-old child.

20 victims are in hospital, three in serious condition.

Two women who were reported missing got in touch.

Rescuers completed the search operation.

As a result of strikes on Dnipro, one private house was completely destroyed, a shopping center and a maternity hospital were damaged, and 8 administrative buildings, at least two dozen high-rise buildings, cars were also damaged.

There was another hit in Novomoskovsk.

Two people were injured there, 42 private dwellings and an educational institution were damaged.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said that the number of victims as a result of the russian morning missile attack on Odesa increased to four.

22 people were injured, including two children (6 and 8 years old) and a pregnant woman.

A 26-year-old woman is in serious condition, doctors are doing everything possible to save her life.

As a result of today's night and morning attacks in Odesa, 21 residential buildings were damaged, 19 of them - high-rise buildings.

According to preliminary estimates, about 70 apartments suffered various degrees of destruction.

Rescuers and utilities continue to eliminate the consequences,

On December 30, mourning will be declared in Odesa and the region due to human losses from the russian strike.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the death toll from russia's massive missile strike on Kyiv increased to 9 people.