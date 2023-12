Famous former Ukrainian basketball player, coach and master of sports of international class Viktor Kobzystyi was killed on Friday, December 29, as a result of a russian missile strike on the city of Lviv.

The head of the sports department of the Lviv City Council Anton Nikulin announced this on his Facebook page.

"Today, during the insidious shelling with the ruscist missiles of our city, Viktor Kobzystyi, a Ukrainian basketball player, coach, master of sports of Ukraine of international class, was killed. Condolences to friends and family," wrote Anton Nikulin.

From an early age, Viktor Kobzystyi gained fame in Ukrainian basketball. At one time, Kobzystyi was recognized as the best 17-year-old basketball player in the country. During his professional career, he managed to play for such clubs as Naftokhim, Samara, TsSKA-Riko, Azovmash, Budivnyk, Dnipro and Yambolhaz.

He also played for the Ukrainian national team at Euro 2001 and 2005. In the summer of 2011, he finished his career as a professional basketball player and began his coaching career. He worked as an assistant to the head coach of the Kyiv’s Budivnyk, and in 2014, he headed the Dniprodzerzhynsk (now Kamianske) club DniproAZOT.

As previously reported, during the attack on Lviv on the morning of December 29, russian missiles hit, including an apartment building and a lyceum.