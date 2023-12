The aggressor state russia is trying to destroy unity within Ukraine, for which it launches a new portion of propaganda narratives.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced it in a statement on Facebook on Friday, December 29.

Attempts at regional divisions will be russia's main attempt to destabilize Ukraine. Kremlin analysts have prepared new methods because they could not destroy the protest potential among Ukrainians. In order to "effectively continue the war" in 2024, the aggressor wants to destroy the consensus and stability of Ukraine despite the alleged appearance of domestic political contradictions.

Among the key goals of the russian federation:

discrediting the mobilization process;

promotion of large-scale population outflow from Ukraine;

inspirations of splits on a regional basis.

The Defense Intelligence noted that propagandists will launch the following main narratives:

"the South-East fights for the interests of Banderovites";

"Galicia without separatists would have joined the EU a long time ago";

"there is no mobilization in Kyiv - everyone is having fun and enjoying themselves.”

At the same time, Kremlin's so-called "analysts" believe that support for the so-called "russian world" has fallen catastrophically in Ukraine, even among those who once supported it.

