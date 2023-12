Given the existing supply of missiles of the russian occupation army, it is possible that massive shelling, similar to the one that Ukraine suffered this morning, will repeat.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"The russians killed and wounded our citizens, destroyed infrastructure. Over and over again, russia demonstrates to the whole world that it has no purpose other than terror, than murder, than the genocide of Ukrainians," Umerov said.

According to him, today's attack by the invaders was the most massive since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The minister thanked the servicemen of the air defense forces for repelling each russian attack.

At the same time, Umerov suggested that the russian occupiers could continue such massive shelling due to their missile stocks.

Recall that on the morning of December 29, the russian occupation army carried out large-scale shelling of Ukraine, launching a total of 158 objects of air defeat.

According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense forces managed to shoot down 87 russian cruise missiles. 27 kamikaze drones were also destroyed.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, at least 16 people were killed in the missile attack. Almost 100 more Ukrainians were injured or wounded.