Former senior legislator of Guangdong faces trial for bribery charges

Chen Rugui, the former vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, was charged with taking bribes worth more than 108 million yuan ($15.18 million). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The trial began at the Nanning Intermediate People's Court in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

The briberies occurred while Chen held various political positions, including vice-mayor of Guangzhou and Party secretary of Zhongshan, Guangdong province.

He offered help to organizations and individuals in project contracting, project advancing, and corporate operations, among other aspects, as accused by the People's Procuratorate of Nanning, Guangxi.