Police have stopped the operation of police cars - Phantoms on the roads for recording traffic violations.

The head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this to Ukrainian News Agency in an interview.

He said that the work of video recording of traffic violations and video surveillance cameras at the beginning of the war was stopped by the police leadership because there could be a leak of information.

Also, when fellow citizens began to move en masse at the beginning of the war, there would be simply colossal fines for them, so the decision was made to turn off the cameras.

From last year, they gradually began to be connected again, but not all.

"As for the Phantoms, they began working in early 2022, worked for about a month, the war broke out, and we stopped this project. We're not running them now because there's regulatory uncertainty. When stationary cameras record violations, then 10% of fines go to the budget of the community on whose territory they are installed. Phantoms are not tied to any territory, and the question of where the funds will go is not agreed here," Vyhivskyi explained.

He added that the procedure for amending regulatory documents is underway so as not to tie them to a specific territory.

So far, cars - Phantoms do not work, and during the war they are not used in any way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over two days of work, Phantoms discovered more than 4,000 speed violations.