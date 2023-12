MP Poliakov was not poisoned, he died of methadone overdose - investigation

Former Verkhovna Rada Member Anton Poliakov was not poisoned, but died of an overdose of methadone with alcohol.

The head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this to Ukrainian News Agency in an interview.

"They talked about poisoning, carried out all possible investigative actions. There was also a temporary investigation commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We did not see a violent death," said the head of the National Police.

He stressed that death came unequivocally from an overdose of methadone with alcohol, but there is not enough reason at the moment to believe that drugs forcibly got into Poliakov’s body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Anton Poliakov’s civil wife Hanna Skorokhod said that in the case of the death of a parliamentarian from the For the Future group there are already the results of many examinations.

The National Police gained access to the phone of the deceased Poliakov and announced that they had compiled a puzzle related to the incident.

The Verkhovna Rada created an investigative commission to investigate the death of MP Poliakov.

In the blood of the deceased Verkhovna Rada Member Anton Poliakov (For the Future), in addition to methadone, dimedrol was discovered.