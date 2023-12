National Revenue Strategy predicts GDP growth of 6.8% with inflation of 9.7% in 2024

The National Revenue Strategy envisages GDP growth of 6.8% with inflation of 9.7% in 2024.

This is stated in the document adopted by the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Revenue Strategy contains a forecast of the main macro indicators for the next 3 years.

So, the economy is forecast to grow by 6.8% next year, while prices will rise by 9.7%.

In 2025, the growth of the domestic economy will continue and will amount to 6.8%.

But prices will not grow as fast in the same year, inflation will be 8.1%.

For 2026, GDP growth is forecast by 6.6%, with price growth of 6.9%.

At the same time, the document also contains data on the legislative initiative to tax crypto assets.

Bills on cryptocurrencies that currently exist will not be adopted, there is a warning about this in the IMF Memorandum.

There should be a new law with amendments to the Tax Code, and the regulations should be aligned with EU data exchange rules and OECD principles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Revenue Strategy provides for the unification of the 2nd and 3rd groups of individual entrepreneurs and a shortened list of activities for the 1st group.