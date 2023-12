US changing its strategy of supporting Ukraine from complete victory over RF to improving its position

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and a number of European officials are gradually changing their strategy of supporting Ukraine. If earlier it was aimed at achieving a complete victory over the russian federation, now it is only aimed at improving Kyiv's position in possible peace negotiations.

This was reported by the American publication Politico with reference to a representative of the White House and a diplomat of one of the countries of the European Union.

It is noted that neither the White House nor the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) has publicly announced any changes in the policy of supporting Ukraine — they, as before, support Ukraine's desire to completely oust the russian military from the country.

However, according to the publication's interlocutors, American and European officials are holding discussions with representatives of Ukraine about the redeployment of Ukrainian troops from the failed counteroffensive to deeper defense in the east of the country.

These efforts also include strengthening air defense capabilities and building fortifications along the stretch of Ukraine's border with Belarus.

The publication's sources added that the Biden administration, in these discussions, is also aiming for a quick revival of the American defense industry in order to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and ammunition.

"We have always assumed that the only way to end this war is through negotiations. We want Ukraine to have the strongest hand when this happens," the publication quoted an unnamed White House official as saying.

At the same time, he added that the U.S. is not dissuading Ukraine from conducting a new counteroffensive.

Another interlocutor of the publication, an unnamed staff member of the U.S. Congress, said that discussions on peace talks have already begun.

According to him, the Biden administration cannot publicly back down from previous statements because it would look like the current U.S. president favors russia.

At the beginning of December, the first deputy assistant to the U.S. president for national security, Jonathan Feiner, said that by the end of 2024, Washington intends to force russia to start peace negotiations and that they take place on Ukraine's terms.

And at the end of November, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said that the delay in the supply of weapons and ammunition might lead to the fact that Ukraine will be forced to go into negotiations with the russian federation.

It is worth noting that on November 21, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of peace negotiations with russia despite Ukrainians being tired of the war.