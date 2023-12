Putin promises Xi Jinping to continue the war for at least 5 more years and win it – media

Accused of war crimes, russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to continue the full-scale war against Ukraine for at least five more years.

This was reported by the Japanese publication Nikkei Asia with reference to its sources.

The publication claims that Putin said the relevant words to Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in March 2023.

The author of the publication writes that in this way, Putin probably warned Xi Jinping about the need to continue to adhere to a pro-Russian position.

The russian dictator said that a protracted war is beneficial to russia. He also assured the Chinese leader that he would eventually emerge victorious.

The publication draws attention to the recent article in the American newspaper The New York Times, in which it is said that Putin is allegedly open to peace negotiations on the condition that he leaves the occupied territories of Ukraine to himself.

The details of the March conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping may indicate that reports of russia's intentions to start negotiations should not be taken at face value.

"Perhaps Putin simply wants to create the illusion that he is moving toward a ceasefire or even peace ahead of russia's presidential election in March, believing that such an atmosphere will help him in the election," the publication said.

On December 25, the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that a recent article by The New York Times was aimed at reducing the support of Ukraine from Western countries.

The department also reported that the authors of the article were journalists who previously collaborated with the Kremlin.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 14, the German publication Bild reported with reference to its intelligence sources that russia wants to capture Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro by the end of 2026.