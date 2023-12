The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.7 billion for the purchase of drone control stimulators and training shooting ranges for the Protection of Ukraine lessons in schools.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Drone simulators, training shooting ranges, pre-medical assistance and 3D-printing. We transform the Protection of Ukraine lessons. The government allocated UAH 1.74 billion for this. UAH 100 million will go to professional development of teachers and UAH 1.64 billion - to purchase educational equipment, for example: simulations of drone control; training shooting ranges and models; first-aid kits and simulators for cardiac resuscitation, defibrillator simulator, tourniquets; training kits for working with electronics, communication and 3D printing," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that the Protection of Ukraine lessons of should meet modern challenges and technological requirements, already this year the Ministry of Education added a drone block to the curriculum. Further, according to him, they plan to completely revise the approach to the discipline, in parallel teach teachers and provide schools with modern equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the subject in schools from Protection of the Fatherland to Protection of Ukraine.