Ukraine needs more Western means to destroy unmanned attack vehicles, as well as weapons that can be adapted to missiles, as the russian federation ramps up the production of attack drones.

This was announced on Tuesday, December 26, by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the FREEDOM channel.

He said that mobile air defense groups, which are the active backbone for shooting down UAVs and missiles, use portable anti-aircraft missile complexes equipped with thermal imaging equipment.

The spokesman of the Air Force emphasized that now Ukraine has more Western weapons in its arsenal.

"Therefore, we are waiting for Western weapons, we are waiting for more Gepard, which has shown itself well on the battlefield. HAWK systems are also coming, which have proven themselves well in one of the axes... It is modern technological weapons that help us fight more effectively. These are NASAMS, IRIS-T, SAMP/T and Patriot are the four main complexes, and the air defense of the Ground Forces, there is a wide range of weapons," Ihnat added.

It will be recalled that the air defense worked in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of December 26, the russian occupiers damaged the railway station in Kherson and several wagons during the shelling.