The police are preparing to ensure public order on January 7 (Christmas according to the old calendar).

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this in an interview to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, on New Year and Christmas holidays, the National Police will redeploy and bring units closer to places where there will be festive trees and religious events.

"We understand that citizens, perhaps some of them drunk, will come to these places and we will ensure order and security as much as possible," Vyhivskyi said.

About 30,000 police officers will be involved in the service on these holidays.

He added that the celebration of Christmas on December 25 took place without emergency events and gross violations of the public order.

"However, I think that there will be those who wish to celebrate January 7 and also Epiphany. We will use the forces and means of the police as much as possible in order to ensure order all these days," said Vyhivskyi.

He recalled that fireworks are banned in the country today, but last year several facts of fireworks were recorded, but persons were identified and prosecuted.

