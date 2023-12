More than 100 passengers from Kherson railway station, which came under fire yesterday, reached Kyiv

More than 100 passengers from the Kherson railway station, which was hit by enemy shelling yesterday, successfully reached Kyiv.

The video of the arrival of the train at the capital station was published on the Ukrainian News Telegram channel.

"Kherson is on schedule," noted Oleksandr Shevchenko, Deputy Director of Communications and Customer Marketing of Ukrzaliznytsia Passenger Company, noting that the train arrived exactly at 7:20 a.m., that is, according to the train schedule.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported that despite force majeure, the company was able to provide food for additional passengers.

"At one of the intermediate stations, a train with Kherson people intercepted the Food train of the Ukrzaliznytsia: 320 portions of food, including sets for children, were loaded onto the train so that passengers could have breakfast before arriving in the capital," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

As previously reported, on Tuesday, December 26, the russian army launched a missile attack on the railway station of the city of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a policeman was killed, two of his colleagues and two civilians were wounded. At the time of the attack, there were about 140 civilians waiting for an evacuation train at the station.