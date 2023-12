Banks break record for excess profit and earn UAH 130.6 billion in 11M

In the first eleven months of 2023, solvent banks received UAH 130.550 billion in net profit.

This follows from a statement by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In November, banks received a net profit of UAH 7.849 billion.

Incomes of banks for the reporting period amounted to UAH 404.735 billion, and expenses – UAH 274.184 billion.

Of these, interest income – UAH 275.587 billion, commissions – UAH 87.779 billion.

Interest expenses amounted to UAH 93.369 billion, and commissions – UAH 42.189 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, solvent banks earned UAH 122.701 billion in net profit for the first ten months of 2023; in October, the profit amounted to UAH 12.846 billion.

The main factor in the profitability of the sector remains the growth of interest income, primarily from highly liquid assets.