In almost two years of full-scale war in Ukraine, the Defense Forces eliminated three large landing ships of the aggressor state of russia, including the Novocherkassk, and several landing boats. Therefore, the ability of russian troops to land an amphibious assault was halved.

This was stated by the Commander of the Naval Forces (Navy) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)/Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa in an interview with the Voice of America on Tuesday, December 26.

"The Black Sea Fleet's ability to land amphibious assaults has decreased to a battalion. That is, they used to be able to land two battalions at the same time, and now - one," said Neizhpapa.

He added that military amphibious ships with the russian flag are one of the priority targets of the Armed Forces, as well as Kalibr missile carrier ships.

According to the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, russia currently uses amphibious ships as military transport to transport military cargo between the territory of the russian Federation and occupied Crimea. He did not rule out that there could be Shaheds on board Novocherkassk since the detonation "was very voluminous."

The ship is destroyed; there is no point in restoring it, Neizhpapa emphasized.

As earlier reported, at about 4 a.m., the Commander of the Air Force of the AFU, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced the destruction of the russian large landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of occupied Feodosia, Crimea.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, as well as DeepState analysts, published a photo of the remains of russia's Novocherkassk air defense complex.