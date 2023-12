Russian occupation forces attacked the south of Ukraine with Shahed drones, 9 UAVs were destroyed. In the Odesa Region, an infrastructural object was hit, and in the Mykolaiv Region - an industrial one. No casualties.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"Continuing the terror, the russian occupation forces attacked the south of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied Crimea and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov," the message reads.

Thus, in two waves of attacks lasting 2 and 4 hours, the air defense forces destroyed 9️ Shahed-131/136 type UAVs: 4 each in the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions, as well as 1 in the Kherson Region.

"In the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions, it was not possible to avoid hits during the grueling combat work," the agency reports.

In particular, in the Odesa Region, the enemy targeted the open territory of one of the infrastructure facilities. The fire was extinguished, no one was injured.

Meanwhile, in the Mykolayiv Region, a hit to an industrial facility damaged warehouse buildings, and no casualties were recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 5 UAVs of the Shahed type were downed over the Dnipropetrovsk Region last day. Debris damaged the utility room and the grain loader, and it was also recorded that they fell on the territory of the non-working enterprise.