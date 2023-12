Cabinet suggests Rada send those who refuse to undergo medical observation commission to prison for 5 years

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada punish those who refuse to pass the military medical commission with imprisonment for a period of three to five years.

This is stated in Bill 10379 On Amendments To Administrative Offenses And Penal Codes Of Ukraine On Strengthening Liability For Military Offenses, which was registered on December 25, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, according to the bill, evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization (including refusal to pass a medical examination), a special period, for military service following the conscription of reservists in a special period, is punishable by imprisonment for a term of three up to five years.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the reform of military medical commissions and medical and social examination continues in Ukraine, thanks to which the duration of passing the medical commission has decreased by three times, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Military personnel were allowed to send documents to the commission in electronic form.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare comprehensive decisions on mobilization and demobilization.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Council to fine citizens from UAH 150,000 to UAH 200,000 for violating the legislation on mobilization.