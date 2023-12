Overnight into Tuesday, December 26, occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Air Defense forces destroyed more than ten enemy targets. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed russia’s large amphibious ship Novocherkask.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

The russian military released 19 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles from the regions of Balaklava, Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia.

The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 13 Shaheds within Odesa, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

Also, tonight, December 26, around 02:30, tactical aircraft of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation Novocherkask in Feodosia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Friday, December 22, the Air Force of the AFU announced the destruction of three russian Su-34 aircraft at once. The Air Force of the AFU said that it was possible to shoot down the russian planes thanks to a brilliantly planned operation. Meanwhile, the Air Force confirmed the downing of two Su-34 and Su-30 fighters.