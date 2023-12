About 4,100 trucks are stuck on the border between Poland and Ukraine.

On Monday, December 25, the spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU), Andrii Demchenko, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, three checkpoints are currently blocked. At the same time, one checkpoint started working.

"The Shehyni Checkpoint was unlocked the day before in the morning," he informed.

"Fortunately, this happened because, in fact, since November 27, this direction was blocked around the clock. And over the past day, we noted that the number of freight vehicles that crossed the border has increased significantly. Instead, three directions remain blocked - they are Yahodyn–Dorohusk, Krakow - Korchova, Rava-Ruska - Grebenne," added Demchenko.

He also noted that certain traffic of trucks takes place through the Krakow checkpoint.

Demchenko added that the smallest number of trucks passes through Yahodyn–Dorohusk.

"It is noteworthy that only 150 vehicles crossed the border there in both directions over the past day, although the carrying capacity is 1,200-1,400 trucks," he noted.

This week, after a short break, Polish truck drivers resumed the blockade of the checkpoint in Dorohusk. According to the data of the Polish Customs Service, the waiting time at the crossing was 77 hours on Saturday.

On December 6, the Reuters agency wrote that the blockade of Ukraine's border with the Polish bloc is delaying aid to the military from volunteers.

As of Tuesday, December 5, more than 3,000 trucks were on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to a strike by Polish carriers.

Poland intends to apply to the European Commission with a demand to return the permit system for Ukrainian drivers.