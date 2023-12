Residents of frontline areas in south urged to leave for safer areas. Humeniuk names reason

Russian occupation troops can increase shelling of frontline settlements in the southern regions of Ukraine on New Year's holidays. Residents of these areas were urged to leave for safer territories of the country.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, reported this on the air of the national telethon.

"I want to appeal to all residents of frontline territories with the awareness that the enemy can intensify its combat activity and increase shelling," Humeniuk said.

She urged residents of frontline areas to leave for safer places to "preserve their lives" and "not spoil their holidays."

She also appealed to those unable to leave dangerous areas not to ignore air raid alarms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a group of miners was blocked underground today in the Donetsk Region due to russian shelling.

We also reported that on the night of December 25, five kamikaze drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. The fall of their wreckage led to destruction.

Recall that on December 24, the russians carried out a massive shelling of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, another nine were injured.