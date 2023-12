NBU to check 2 banks and financial company of Nova Poshta in 2024

The National Bank will check 2 banks and the financial company of Nova Poshta in 2024.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank of Ukraine in 2024 planned to conduct on-site monitoring of four oversight objects.

Compliance with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine and sufficiency of measures taken by payment market participants to ensure continuous, reliable and effective functioning of payment infrastructure will be checked.

The list of oversight objects for which on-site monitoring will be carried out this year includes:

Raiffeisen Bank JSC (Q2);

Swift Garant LLC (Q3);

Oschadbank JSC (Q3);

FC NovaPay LLC (Q4).

The plan for on-site monitoring is drawn up and published in accordance with the requirements of the Regulation on on-site and off-site monitoring of oversight payment infrastructure facilities, approved by the resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine from 12/31/2022, No. 257.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank oversights payment infrastructure to ensure its continuous, reliable and effective functioning.

In particular, the oversight includes monitoring the payment infrastructure, its assessment for compliance with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine and international oversight standards, establishing requirements and restrictions on the activities of the payment infrastructure, as well as providing recommendations for improving the activities of the payment infrastructure and/or applying measures of influence.

On-site monitoring is a form of oversight implementation by authorized employees of the National Bank, carried out through inspections of oversight facilities in order to comply with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine and assess the adequacy of measures taken by them to ensure the continuous, reliable and effective functioning of the payment infrastructure. On-site monitoring is carried out in the form of planned and unscheduled on-site monitoring.

