The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has found the former chairman of the board of Real Bank Volodymyr Ahafonov guilty of participating in the criminal organization of a fugitive businessman from the entourage of Yanukovych Serhii Kurchenko, embezzlement of funds and their legalization and in absentia sentenced him to 11 years with confiscation of all property.

The court announced such a sentence on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ahafonov was tried in absentia as he fled Ukraine in March 2014.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison with the confiscation of all property.

In addition, the HACC partially satisfied the civil lawsuit of the National Bank of Ukraine and recovered UAH 503.84 million from the accused as compensation for damage caused by the commission of the crime.

The civil lawsuit of the Deposit Guarantee Fund of individuals was also satisfied and it was decided to recover from the accused funds in the amount of UAH 5.57 billion as compensation for damage caused by the commission of the crime.

The sentence can be appealed on appeal within 30 days from the date of its proclamation by filing an appeal through the HACC to the HACC Appellate Chamber.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a building in the center of Kyiv was taken from Kurchenko to pay off the debt.

In 2021, the Kyiv District Court of Odesa allowed an absentee investigation against businessman Serhii Kurchenko.