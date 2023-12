President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada add the function of cyber diplomacy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is stated in bill No. 10370, registered with the Rada on December 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

With this bill, Zelenskyy proposes to make respective changes to the Law On the Foreign Service.

The bill notes that cyber diplomacy is a set of actions and strategies aimed at promoting and protecting national interests and implementing Ukraine's foreign policy goals in cyberspace, as well as maintaining diplomatic relations with foreign states, their associations and international organizations on relevant issues.

At the same time, the bill expresses the issue of foreign service by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the military attache offices and administrations of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine.

In particular, it is assumed that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be sent for diplomatic service in the military attache offices and administrations of representatives of the Ministry of Defense at foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine to ensure the representation and defense of Ukraine's national interests in the military sphere, defense, military construction, military-technical and cybersecurity in the accreditation state or in an international organization.

Also, the bill adds participation in the formation, implementation of state sanctions policy and monitoring the effectiveness of its results to the main tasks of the diplomatic service bodies.

The bill provides that the position of the Special Representative of Ukraine may be introduced to fulfill certain tasks in the foreign policy sphere.

The document also provides that by decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the implementation of individual consular functions abroad can be entrusted to non-state (honorary) consuls of Ukraine.

The requirements for persons applying for foreign service positions are increased. In particular, the bill provides for mandatory passage by persons applying for diplomatic service posts, of testing for the presence of analytical abilities and abilities to work with information. The requirement is established for the internship of employees of the diplomatic service before being sent on a long-term business trip.

The monitoring of diplomatic service employees’ compliance with the deadlines for the return from long-term business trips is being tightened. The document establishes that employees of the diplomatic service, whose long-term business trip has expired, are required to arrive at the Foreign Ministry personnel management service within ten calendar days from the date of completion of the business trip to resolve the issue of further service.

Among the innovations, it is also provided that the financing and logistical support of diplomatic service bodies are carried out not only at the expense of the state budget of Ukraine, but also other sources not prohibited by law.

On December 22, during a meeting with diplomats on the occasion of the Day of Foreign Service Workers of Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted that the bill he submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on amendments to the Law On the Diplomatic Service should make Ukrainian diplomacy more modern and effective.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy told diplomats where to look for the key to the decision of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Ukraine's membership in the alliance, in particular, he noted that this key should be sought not only in high political offices, but NATO societies should be persuaded.