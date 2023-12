Banks will work without additional weekends for the New Year holidays.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank of Ukraine has determined the procedure for the banking system in the period of the end of 2023 and early 2024.

Thus, the regulator stated that from April 1, 2023, the System of Electronic Payments of the National Bank (SEP) operates 24/7/365 round the clock with the date of the current calendar day.

This mode will continue for the period of the end of 2023 and early 2024.

At the same time, the National Bank took into account the appeal of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine to establish a restriction on work in the SEP for this institution in connection with the end of the reporting year.

Accordingly:

- on December 29, 2023, the SEP continues to operate 24/7. The currency market of Ukraine, the depository of the National Bank and the National Bank during the depository activity of the depository institution (hereinafter - the NBU depository), as well as other systems of the National Bank operate as usual. Payments in foreign currency from the State Treasury Service of Ukraine through the National Bank and JSC Ukreximbank are made until 4 p.m.;

- on December 30, 31, 2023, the SEP continues to operate 24/7, while payment and information messages from and to the State Treasury Service of Ukraine are not accepted through the SEP. Banks these days independently decide on the implementation of foreign exchange transactions on the purchase and sale of cashless foreign currency in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine. The cash foreign exchange market operates as usual. The operating day of the NBU depository does not begin these days;

- on January 1, 2024, the SEP continues to operate 24/7, while payment and information messages from and to the State Treasury Service of Ukraine are not accepted through the SEP. The banking system of Ukraine operates as usual. The currency market of Ukraine, the NBU depository, as well as other systems of the National Bank also operate as usual.

In addition, during this period, to ensure the smooth operation of the banking system of Ukraine and proper customer service, banks are obliged to back up their cash registers and ATMs in cash of various denominations in advance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during martial law holidays that fall on weekends are not postponed to the next working day, and those that occur on weekdays are not days off.