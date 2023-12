Center for Countering Disinformation reports what was behind articles about putin's alleged readiness for nego

The Kremlin is deliberately spreading false narratives about russian dictator vladimir putin's alleged willingness to negotiate with Ukraine so that the West will provide less military aid.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

They reminded that the war was exhausting russia in military, economic and demographic terms. Moscow was forced to turn to Beijing and is gradually becoming dependent on China in many directions. The continuation of the war will deepen this process.

“The "signal" of the russian federation may actually be made to prevent further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the West. And also to be an attempt to add ratings to Trump, who is ready to "give" part of the Ukrainian territory to putin," the Center noted.

In addition, declaring "peace" russia will invest more in personnel army.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that American journalists who had already cooperated with the Kremlin were involved in the creation of The New York Times article, which has recently widely disseminated narratives about the "truce".

This is what The New York Times article is about

The American publication, citing sources, published the article "signals" from vladimir putin about the desire to freeze the war in Ukraine. The russian dictator allegedly wants to freeze hostilities in the current positions.

