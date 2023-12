The russian occupiers increasingly began to refuse to participate in assaults, began to surrender in groups. In addition, more and more occupiers began to simulate and sabotage attacks.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, on the air of the telethon.

"There is information about an increasing number of occupiers refusing to participate in assault operations. In particular, this is recorded in units of the 1st Army Corps of the armed forces of the russian federation. It should be noted that entire groups of russian servicemen began to surrender," he said.

According to Shtupun, over the past three days, one group of six occupiers was captured by Ukrainian defenders "in a short battle". In addition, another group, almost the same in number, surrendered without a fight at all.

"As they say, they came out literally after several shots in the air," he added.

According to the spokesman, one of the reasons for this is the inhuman treatment of them by the command.

"Because for refusing to engage in senseless assaults or for some other offense, the officers strip them naked - this is in winter - put them in cold pits like this, beat them and threaten to shoot them," he said.

Stupun noted: "At the moment, these are small groups that openly refuse, but very many, more and more, occupiers are sabotaging or simulating attacks."

He also reported that the total losses of the occupiers in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) last day amounted to 402 people, 8 invaders surrendered.

"Also, a fairly large amount of equipment was destroyed - 42 units. In particular, 2 tanks, 10 armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 17 UAVs and 2 units of special equipment. Another 37 units of enemy equipment were damaged, and our soldiers then finish them off, if possible. Among the destroyed and the pride of the russian defense industry - the T-90M Proryv [Breakthrough] tank. And also, which is quite good, 5 enemy ammunition depots flew into the air," the spokesman informed.