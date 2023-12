On Christmas night, russia attacks Ukraine with Shaheds and aerial missiles. Air defense downed almost all dro

Overnight into Monday, December 25, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones and two aerial missiles. Air defense forces managed to shoot down almost all enemy targets. In addition, our soldiers destroyed two fighters of the invaders.

This is reported in the Telegram of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy attacked with 31 attack UAVs of the Shahed type from the areas of Chauda, Balaklava (Crimea) and two aerial missiles.

The forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 28 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones within the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

During the air attack, the enemy also used the Kh-59 guided aerial missile in the Zaporizhzhia axis and the Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the Black Sea. Both were destroyed.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force also destroyed two enemy aircraft: one Su-34 - in the Donetsk Region (which was reported in the evening) and one Su-30SM - over the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of December 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 2 russian fighter-bombers: Su-34 and Su-30.

Meanwhile, five Shaheds were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk Region at night, there is damage from debris.