In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, the movement of a Buk anti-aircraft missile complex in the direction of the village of Manhush was recorded.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"Right now, a russian is pulling a Buk air defense system through the city center along Myru Avenue in the direction of Manhush. After the downing of SUSHKA near Mariupol and the double cotton [explosion], there is no panic at all. Almost," the message says.

The Buk air defense system is designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets (cruise missiles, guided bombs, airplanes, helicopters, UAVs, etc.) in conditions of intensive radio countermeasures.

It will be recalled that on December 24, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Su-34 fighter bomber was hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system in the direction of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, on the morning of December 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on the evening of December 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two russian fighter bombers: Su-34 and Su-30.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a significant movement of russian military equipment towards the Zaporizhzhia Region was also seen in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk region.