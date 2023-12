Russian propagandist, who called for killing of Ukrainian children, taken to hospital with poisoning – media

The former director of the russian propaganda publication Russia Today, who called for the drowning of Ukrainian children, Anton Krasovsky, was taken to the hospital with poisoning.

This is reported by the mass media with reference to sources in military intelligence.

Sources report that the propagandist was poisoned. He is getting worse.

Krasovsky himself confirmed that he was in the hospital.

"At the beginning of the week, my stomach twisted sharply, I started to feel nauseous, then I fainted. They took me to the hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced that Krasovsky will be tried in absentia for calling for the genocide of Ukrainians, the elimination of Ukraine's independence, and the overthrow of its constitutional system.

On the air of one of the propaganda shows, Krasovsky called for the "drowning and burning" of Ukrainian children.

Krasovsky is not the only propagandist who made cannibalistic statements about children.

Russian propagandists mocked the events in Israel on Radio Echo of Moscow. Propagandist Lisa Lazerson told an anti-Semitic joke about dead Jewish babies in a joint broadcast with another propagandist, Alexey Venediktov.