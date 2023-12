Ukrainian theater and film actor Bohdan Kolesnyk was killed at the front.

Casting director Alla Samoylenko confirmed the information about the death, posting the relevant post on Facebook.

"The actor Bohdan Kolesnyk was killed," she wrote.

In the comments to the post, readers mention how they worked with Kolesnyk and went to mobilization together.

"It can't be!...Bodia-Bodia... We worked in the theater together, in the first days of the war, we met in the same military commissariat - only he went to the territorial defense, and I went to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," wrote a soldier of the 101st Separate Security Brigade of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after General-Colonel Hennadii Vorobyov and theater actor Oleksandr Krasko.

The fact of death was also confirmed in the capital's Osobystosti theater, where Bohdan Kolesnyk used to work.

"It's just not a day... but... there are no words! Actor Bohdan Kolesnyk was killed at the front. He also once worked at the Osobystosti Theater,” wrote the head of the Osobystosti theater Mariya Pysarenko.

Bohdan Kolesnyk was known to the Ukrainian audience thanks to his participation in filming in such series as Super Cops, Cop by Call, Toptun, Maestro, and Get Out without a Call.

The actor was 36 years old.

As previously reported, another famous Ukrainian actor, Vasyl Kukharskyi, also was killed died at the front.