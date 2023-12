The situation in Avdiyivka changes not by days, but by hours, and the general situation in this axis is very difficult.

Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, said this on the air of the telethon.

"Indeed, the situation is very difficult in our axis. The enemy is pressing, the assaults do not stop day or night. The russians are trying to fulfill the tasks and capture the city. A lot of equipment and personnel have been involved recently. We are recording thousands of killed, sorry, "monkeys" around Avdiyivka. The guys are talking and you can see on the cameras when drones flying," Barabash said.

According to him, the invaders are trying to compensate for their failures on the battlefield by shelling the positions of our soldiers, as well as the territory of the community. In the past day alone, the occupiers have inflicted 46 massive strikes on the community.

"By positions, it is usually counted in the hundreds. Sometimes when entering a city and staying there for a few hours, you enter and the picture is the same, and when you leave, it is already different. The city changes not in days, but in hours," said the official.

At the same time, the evacuation of the local population continues. It is often canceled because the enemy does not shy away from hitting the roads. As of today, December 24, 1,206 people remain in Avdiyivka. During the period of escalation, almost 350 people left the settlement.

Currently, there is no electricity or heating in the city. The last light was in April 2022. Power engineers tried to restore it, but came under enemy fire.

"There was no water even before the start of a full-scale war, and gas since May 2022," added the head of the City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that two days ago, the russian occupying forces launched a massive offensive in the Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the enemy had concentrated more than 40,000 soldiers in the Avdiyivka axis, and the activity of the infantry was not decreasing. The losses of the russians are about 300-400 people, the enemy continues to raise reserves.