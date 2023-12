Bodies of 3 killed recovered from rubble of building after explosion in Lviv

In Lviv, the bodies of the killed were recovered from the rubble of the building, according to the reports of the State Emergency Service and the mayor of the city Andrii Sadovyi.

"As of 10:25 p.m., the State Emergency Service has rescued two people, one of them a child, from under the rubble. The body of a woman was found," the rescuers said.

The department says that four people, two of them children, were taken to the hospital from the scene.

"The canine department of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service is now following to the scene of the incident. 53 people and 12 units of emergency services were involved to work at the explosion site," the rescuers said.

Later, the mayor clarified that the body of a killed man aged 45-50 was found under the rubble.

Later, at 11:59 p.m., the mayor of Lviv noted that rescuers found the third body of a man who was killed as a result of an explosion in a private house in Lviv.

Thus, the number of victims of the explosion in a private house increased to three people.

On Saturday, December 23, a powerful explosion rang out in Lviv. The mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, reported that the explosion occurred in a private house on Kniahyni Olhy Street. There is destruction of load-bearing walls. According to Sadovyi, six people lived in that house.

The police reported that as a result of the explosion, traffic along Kniahyni Olhy Street from Sakharova Street to Volodymyra Velykoho Street in the direction of Naukova Street is blocked.