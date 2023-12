The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the terrorist country of russia has stopped publishing statistics on crimes committed with the use of weapons. As noted by the Telegram channel Mozhem Obyasnit [We can explain], these data were published monthly with graphs reflecting the situation in different regions, but they were removed from the general crime statistics for January-October.

According to the latest available data for January-September 2023, the regions bordering Ukraine - Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts - became the leaders in terms of the number of crimes committed with weapons. As Verstka reported at the beginning of November, in the Belgorod Oblast, the number of crimes involving the use of weapons increased more than 17 times in a year, in the Kursk Oblast - seven times, and in the Bryansk Oblast - five times. These regions led by a large margin: in the Sakhalin Oblast, which was in fourth place, the growth of this indicator was 116.7%.

The Belgorod Oblast also led the list in terms of the rate of increase in crimes related to illegal arms trafficking. Over the year, their number increased by 73.9%.

Instead of responding to journalists' requests to clarify such an anomaly in the data, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the russian federation excluded from the latest report for January-October both the breakdown by regions and general statistics on armed crimes. Now only information is available on the illegal circulation of weapons, but it indicates an increase in crime. For example, in the Belgorod Oblast, the illegal purchase and sale of weapons increased by 60%.

The mass media of the russian federation reported on a sharp increase in crime involving the use of weapons in the border regions as early as 2022. Even then, the number of crimes committed using explosive substances and explosive devices (283) reached a six-year high. The border areas of the Kursk (+675%) and Belgorod (+213.3%) Oblasts also became the leaders in the russian federation in terms of the rate of increase in crimes committed with the use of weapons.