Gazprom PJSC, the hydrocarbon monopolist of the terrorist country of the russian federation, has filed a lawsuit against the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in a russian court to prohibit the issuance of an arbitration court decision.

This is reported by the russian propaganda agency INTERFAX.RU.

According to the file of the arbitration courts, the lawsuit was filed on December 18 with the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast.

In September 2022, Naftogaz started a new arbitration against Gazprom, demanding funds for the service of organizing the transportation of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine, which were not paid on time and in full.

GTS Operator of Ukraine announced a force majeure for receiving gas for transit through the gas measuring station (GMS) Sokhranivka (one of the two entry points to the country's GTS), as it is allegedly unable to carry out operational and technological control of the compressor station Novopsk. The route through Sokhranivka ensured the transit of more than 30 million cubic meters per day.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side insists that the payment, as before, should be made based on the estimated volume of transportation of the long-term contract at the level of 109 million cubic meters per day according to the "pump or pay" rule.

The russian concern believes that there are no grounds for force majeure, just as there are no obstacles to continuing work in the former regime.

For his part, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, stated that Naftogaz is a violator of its contractual obligations to Gazprom under false pretenses. This Ukrainian company refuses to accept russian gas at the Sokhranivka entry point, but at the same time demands payment for its transit.

"Gazprom has repeatedly stated that in the conditions of anti-russian sanctions and the wave of Russophobia that has risen in Europe, it actually lost its fundamental right to protection. Can we count on a fair and impartial consideration of the dispute in Switzerland, which joined the anti-russian sanctions? Can the right of Sweden, which aspires to join NATO, be neutral? These are rhetorical questions. Under such conditions, Gazprom believes that the arbitration proceedings are illegitimate, and it is pointless to participate in the process. Naftogaz's far-fetched attempts to continue this review demonstrate its non-constructive attitude towards the organization of transit of russian gas to Europe and its generally hostile attitude towards the russian federation," Miller emphasized in his statement in July 2023.