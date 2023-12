On December 22, during an air alert, air defense forces shot down all 9 drones launched by the russian invaders over the Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

This is stated in the message of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on the Telegram social network.

"From 06:00 p.m. in the evening on December 22 to midnight on December 23, 2023, the russian invaders attacked with the Shahed type UAVs from the Balaklava - Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russian federation districts," the Command of the military department said in a statement.

It is reported that all nine Shaheds were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine within the Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Regions.