On Friday, US President Joseph Biden signed a bill on annual defense spending.

This is stated in the official message, the text of which is posted on the White House portal.

This US defense policy bill was passed by Congress last week. In the document H.R. 2670 "National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024" provides a record-breaking USD 886 billion for the Pentagon.

According to the US leader, this law provides critical powers needed to build the military necessary "to deter future conflicts while supporting the service members, their spouses and families who carry out this mission every day."

The statement of the White House does not specify the amount of aid provided for Ukraine. However, Reuters writes that the bill extends one aid measure to Kyiv, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, until the end of 2026, allowing USD 300 million to be allocated to the program in the fiscal year that ends on September 30, 2024, and the next.

The law signed by Biden consists of almost 3,100 pages, provides for a 5.2% increase in the salaries of military personnel and an increase in the total national security budget by approximately 3% to USD 886 billion.