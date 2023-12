During the day of December 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,040 russian invaders. 160 units of enemy equipment were also destroyed. In particular, defenders destroyed 17 russian tanks and 36 artillery systems.

Updated data on russia's losses in the war against Ukraine was made public by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, russia lost approximately 1,040 of its soldiers the day before, so on the morning of December 23, the enemy's irreversible losses in manpower reached 352,390 people.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 160 units of enemy equipment and weapons.

In particular, the russian army lost 17 tanks alone the day before (a total of 5,854 units have already been destroyed). 28 enemy armored combat vehicles were destroyed (a total of 10,871), and as many as 36 artillery systems were destroyed (bringing the total losses of the russian federation in this type of weapons to 8,286 units).

The number of destroyed MLRS (932 units), air defense equipment (611) and helicopters (324) remained unchanged. But the losses of the russian federation in aircraft the day before increased by 3 units (now 327 of them have been destroyed).

In addition, the russians lost 19 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (a total of 6,384), 51 units of automotive equipment (a total of 10,995) and six units of special equipment (1,223).

The number of enemy cruise missiles destroyed (1,613), ships/boats (22) and submarines (1) remained unchanged.