Last day, the russian invaders went on the attack in six axes, the hottest - near Avdiyivka, which the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to encircle, 75 combat clashes took place in just one day.

This is stated in the text of the morning operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, as well as 17 attacks in the Pervomayske and Nevelske districts of the Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite the failures, the enemy did not give up the intention to knock our units out of their positions and carried out 17 unsuccessful assaults. It received a decent repulse and retreated with losses. Our defenders are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, 3 Su-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense. Units of the missile forces hit 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots and 2 enemy control points.