Cabinet extends term of Ukrinterenergo’s performance of functions of “supplier of last resort” in electricity

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the period for the Ukrinterenergo state enterprise of foreign economic activity to perform the functions of the "supplier of last resort" in the electricity market until December 31, 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The essence of the “supplier of last resort” activities lies in the guaranteed supply of electricity to any consumer who has lost an electricity supplier. During the period of martial law, the value of the supplier “of last resort” as a key participant in the electricity market increases significantly. After all, the likelihood of bankruptcy of power suppliers, including universal service providers, is increasing, "said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

The message recalls that Ukrinterenergo has been serving as the "supplier of last resort" since 2019 for the fifth year in a row.

In particular, in 2021, the enterprise provided electricity supply to 5,741 budget institutions, in 2022 - 5,552 budget institutions, and in 9 months of 2023 - 4,171 budget institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January the Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the appointment of the provisional director of Ukrinterenergo Dmytro Kotliarenko.

In December 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers identified Ukrinterenergo as the "supplier of the last resort" in the electricity market.