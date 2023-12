Assistance to refugees in Czech Republic will be cut. How rules for supporting Ukrainians will change

The Senate of the Czech Republic decided to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025.

The bill is now awaiting the President's signature. At the same time, the document foresees some changes in the conditions of stay, writes proukrainu.blesk.cz.

According to forecasts, by the end of 2023, the number of Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection in the Czech Republic may reach 390,000 people. Up to 2,000 Ukrainians come to the country every week. This becomes an unbearable burden for the Czech Republic, due to which the new norm will reduce the term of free housing for refugees to 90 days. Currently, this benefit is provided for 150 days. From September 1, 2024, everyone, without exception, will have a limited period of stay in free housing.

The next change is that Ukrainians who arrive with temporary protection and need urgent housing will be able to get it only at the assistance center in Ostrava. Such a step will make it possible to send refugees to regions with adequate opportunities for resettlement.

The government will also have the opportunity to establish rules for monetary assistance to Ukrainians if they decide to voluntarily return to their country. From September 2024, the possibility to announce separate dates for enrollment in kindergarten or school for Ukrainian children who received temporary protection for less than one year will be canceled. Temporary protection will not apply to citizens who have been sentenced to deportation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, stricter conditions will be introduced in Norway for Ukrainians applying for temporary protection.

Also, in Ireland, payments to Ukrainians arriving will be reduced and they will be obliged to look for their own housing as soon as possible.