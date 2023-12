Women to be allowed to go to front instead of their husbands if they have child - Bezuhla

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla has said that the upcoming new bill, agreed with the General Staff, provides for allowing women to go to the front instead of their husbands if they have a child.

She wrote about this on her page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If two servicemen have a child, then one has a reprieve and the right to release (male or female). That is, if a woman decides to go to military service, then a man can thus receive a reprieve," she said.

Persons liable for military service will also have a reprieve in the following cases:

if in the family there is a minor with a disability;

if the family has three or more children;

if there is an adult incapacitated child with a disability / wife or husband / parents of a wife or a husband of 1-2 groups (at the same time, a person with a disability chooses who gets a reprieve);

guardians of a person with disabilities of 1-2 groups, which is recognized as incapacitated in court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the new bill, agreed with the General Staff, provides for a reduction in the draft age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years.