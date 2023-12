Zelenskyy thanks Netherlands for decision to start preparing first 18 F-16 fighters for transfer to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Netherlands for the decision to start preparing the first 18 F-16 fighters for transfer to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I held a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during which I thanked the Dutch government for the decision to begin preparing the first 18 F-16 fighters for transfer to Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Netherlands for actively supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with long-term assistance of the EU in the amount of EUR 50 billion as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy and Rutte also discussed developments at the front, the situation in the Black Sea and the current military needs of Ukraine, including artillery, drones and air defense.

The President said that they agreed to continue working on security guarantees in accordance with the Vilnius Declaration of G7, and also discussed the next meeting of advisers on the Formula of Peace and efforts to further consolidate international support for the Ukrainian vision of a just peace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Netherlands sent 5 F-16 fighters to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots.

The Dutch government reserved an additional EUR 2 billion for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024.