Almost 400 settlements in 5 regions cut off due to bad weather

Due to bad weather, as of the morning of December 22, 397 settlements in the Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn and Kharkiv Regions were without power.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of the morning of December 22, 397 settlements in the Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn and Kharkiv Regions were cut off due to bad weather. The most difficult situation is in the Zakarpattia Region, where gusty winds and wet snow left 271 settlements without electricity. And in the Kharkiv Region, 190 consumers suffer without light due to wire theft from weather-damaged transmission towers," the report says.

Also, due to technical damage, consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv Regions are without power.

Due to hostilities and other reasons, 415 settlements remain without electricity.

As a result of shelling, there is new damage to regional power distribution companies’ networks in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 183 settlements in 4 regions were cut off due to bad weather.