The russian invaders are preparing a provocation for the New Year holidays in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region under the leadership of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the russian federation.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"Having analyzed the entire array of information that we have recently obtained from the occupation administration of Mariupol, including correspondence and private conversations, we can assert the following with the information resistance team: in order to ensure a rapid increase in the level of denunciations, to speed up the identification of members of the Ukrainian resistance and pro-Ukrainian activists in the city, to ensure against adjustments and reducing the growing support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the occupied territories, the russians under the leadership of the FSB are going to organize a terrorist attack with a large number of civilian casualties during the New Year holidays," the message says.

In this regard, Mariupol residents were urged to refrain from attending mass events on New Year's and Christmas.

"We know. We are documenting. We will have enough evidence. We cannot physically interfere from here, but the whole world will find out - believe me," Andriushchenko said and called on the enemy to abandon their intentions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, December 21, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region for the second day in a row.

Before this. on the previous day, according to preliminary information of the city council, the territory of the former Cold Storage Plant, where the enemy stored ammunition and equipment, was hit. In addition, at least 10 invaders were injured.