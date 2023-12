Overnight into December 22, the russian invaders once again attacked the south of Ukraine with Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. The enemy targeted infrastructure facilities in Odesa and Mykolayiv Regions.

This is stated in the message of the South Defense Forces.

Thus, it is reported that the air defense units downed 17 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, ten drones were destroyed in the Mykolayiv Region, four drones in the Kherson Region, and three more in the Odesa Region.

However, it was not without hits: a fire broke out at one of the infrastructure facilities in the Mykolayiv Region, which has already been extinguished. People were not injured.

In Odesa, the enemy again tried to target the port infrastructure, but the air defense forces worked effectively. However, debris from the downed UAV damaged the granary, and a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by the company's employees. No casualties were recorded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor state, russian federation, released 28 kamikaze drones over Ukraine on the night of December 22. The launches were from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

Air defense forces destroyed 24 drones within Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.