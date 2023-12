Ukraine will lose its ability to deter russia if Western aid stops - ISW

Stopping Western aid is likely to result in Ukraine losing its ability to deter the russian army.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to military experts, the current positional war in Ukraine is not a stable stalemate, as the balance can easily tilt in either direction due to decisions made in the West.

The ISW added that Western assistance in the field of security enables Ukrainian forces to repel the russian offensive and liberate more Ukrainian territory.

Therefore, the continuation of this aid is the only possibility to prevent the russian president, Vladimir Putin, from achieving his goals in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 7, the U.S. Senate blocked the vote on the draft law on additional financing of military aid to Ukraine.

The United States warned Ukraine that they have the opportunity to provide financial assistance for only a few weeks.

On December 13, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress not to give a gift to Putin and to make a decision on financing aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has started urgent negotiations with the G7 countries regarding the possibility of using the frozen assets of the aggressor state to support Ukraine. The amount of assets is USD 300 billion.