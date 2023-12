Finland has developed a national plan for the recovery of Ukraine and on Thursday, December 21, published its first part, designed to improve the operating conditions of Finnish companies in this process.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

Thus, it is reported that the plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine developed by the Finnish government concerns the possibility of Finnish companies to join this process, their operational prerequisites, and the types of investment and support they can receive for participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The first part of the plan contains a number of financial solutions that will facilitate market research, trade, and investment in Ukraine. In particular, it is about the financing of exports to Ukraine through the compensation of credit losses by the national export credit agency Finnvera.

In addition, the capital of the national development cooperation fund Finnfund will be increased by 25 million euros, which will allow investment in the private sector of Ukraine.

The plan also proposes the creation of a new mixed credit instrument - the Investment Mechanism in Ukraine, which will ensure the implementation of projects worth EUR 50 million in 2025-2026.

"Consulting services for companies will be improved and made clearer, and efforts will be made to strengthen the resource support of the parties providing these services, both in Finland and Ukraine," the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

