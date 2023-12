Ukraine in 2023 tripled production of weapons and equipment - Zelenskyy 18:27

Minister-President of German Saxony Kretschmer once again offers Ukraine temporary territorial concessions for the sake of peace 18:20

It is safer in Ukraine than in some other countries of Europe where there is no war - Vyhivskyi 18:08

In Russia, rocket was launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome, from which it was previously planned to strike Ukraine 17:58