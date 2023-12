Ukraine will have to return men of certain professions from front - Confederation of Employers

A shortage of personnel in critical industries may raise the question of revising the conditions for the reservation men or recalling from the front specialists of some professions.

President of the Confederation of Employers of Ukraine Oleksii Miroshnychenko announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

Miroshnychenko explained that now some employers do not take men of draft age to work, because they can receive a call to a military enlistment office in a few days. According to him, Ukraine will need high-level specialists to rebuild the state and maintain the economy, so the question may arise of returning men of certain professions from the front.

"Therefore, perhaps the state should reconsider the mechanism for the reservation of personnel for critical sectors of the economy," Miroshnychenko said.

According to the President of the Confederation of Employers, the shortage of workers in critical industries also arises from a significant difference in wage levels in the commercial and budget sectors. In particular, according to the results of the third quarter of 2023, the salary in the commercial sector amounted to UAH 15,900 against UAH 23,400 in the budget, that is, the difference is 46.7%. At the same time, the budget sphere gives reservation for men, Miroshnychenko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the Confederation of Employers announced that Ukraine does not have enough specialists to rebuild the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and equip the reservoir.

In addition, the unemployment rate among the people with disabilities reaches 85%.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has lost access to 5.5 million able-bodied people, more than 30% of Ukraine's entire workforce as of early 2022.